Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 27,805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,760 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $354.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,437,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 300,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3,714.9% during the third quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 788,368 shares during the period.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

