Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 548.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $200.97 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.