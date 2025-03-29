Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Exponent by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $82.23 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

