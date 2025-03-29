New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.76.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.