Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CWEN opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4312 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

