Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 18,838 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,838 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $55,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus set a $148.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAH opened at $136.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

