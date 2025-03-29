Kent Nee Hung Yee Sells 3,457 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $305,702.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,317.07. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

DXPE opened at $82.88 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Stephens lifted their target price on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXPE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.