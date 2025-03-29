Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6,785.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108,269 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $130,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 22.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 28,853 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 159.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. The trade was a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -202.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.