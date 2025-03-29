Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,124,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 459,845 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,331,000 after purchasing an additional 376,400 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

