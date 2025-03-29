Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSHGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,062,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

