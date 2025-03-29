Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,062,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
