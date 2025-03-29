Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,062,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.