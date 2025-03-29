Vanguard Group Inc. Has $902.29 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Terreno Realty worth $902,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Terreno Realty by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

TRNO stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRNO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.