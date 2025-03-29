Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,376 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT opened at $123.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

