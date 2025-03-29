Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33,743.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 104,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHR opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

