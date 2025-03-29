Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $976,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FND opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

