Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $1,017,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 50.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

