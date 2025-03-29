Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0844 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.33% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

