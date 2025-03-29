Norges Bank Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,328,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $261.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.89.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

