Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,367,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,674,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.