2,805,647 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,805,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,005,000 after buying an additional 275,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,542,000 after acquiring an additional 46,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $164.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.67 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

