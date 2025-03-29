Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evoke

Evoke Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.49. The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.