Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

