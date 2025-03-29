Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 37.7% in March

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 570,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Trading Down 8.9 %
ANY stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.11. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
