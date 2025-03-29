Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 228,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $1.06 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alzamend Neuro ( NASDAQ:ALZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alzamend Neuro from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

