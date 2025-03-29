Spectris (LON:SXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as GBX 2,366 ($30.62) and last traded at GBX 2,380 ($30.81), with a volume of 22176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,400 ($31.06).

Specifically, insider Derek Harding sold 22,577 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($31.32), for a total transaction of £546,363.40 ($707,174.99).

SXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($41.16) to GBX 3,000 ($38.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,765 ($48.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,775.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,646.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts predict that Spectris plc will post 194.7972456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $26.60. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

