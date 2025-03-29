Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 88,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

