Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,486,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,665,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of FER opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FER

About Ferrovial

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.