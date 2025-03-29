5,175,962 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,175,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,187,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in CarMax by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. The trade was a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $7,642,379 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:KMX opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.