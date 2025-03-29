New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17,553.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $250.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $256.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

