Peter Grenville Schoch Purchases 5,000 Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,951.00.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$3.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.64 and a 12 month high of C$6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

