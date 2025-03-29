Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$13,902.14 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,986.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,902.14.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$2,036.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,013.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,903.90. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$1,425.00 and a 52-week high of C$2,119.64. The company has a market cap of C$32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

