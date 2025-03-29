Insider Buying: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Davern acquired 2,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.06 per share, with a total value of C$16,117.24.
Alexander Davern also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 24th, Alexander Davern bought 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,586.42.
- On Friday, March 21st, Alexander Davern purchased 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$23,758.02.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Alexander Davern acquired 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$23,047.17.
Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.
Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.13.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
