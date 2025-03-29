Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $1,104,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $70.41 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

