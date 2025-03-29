LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSCU stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

