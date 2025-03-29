LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,594 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $35,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA INCM opened at $26.68 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $532.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

