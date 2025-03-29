LPL Financial LLC Purchases 26,732 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.