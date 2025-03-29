LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $37,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $188,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

