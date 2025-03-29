LPL Financial LLC Has $38.12 Million Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,620 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $38,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

