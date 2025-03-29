LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,963 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $39,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,395,000.

BATS IYJ opened at $129.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $117.86 and a 12 month high of $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.14.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

