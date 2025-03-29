LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $41,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $124.53 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.49 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.