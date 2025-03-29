LPL Financial LLC Acquires 366,332 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,332 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $42,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGDG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.