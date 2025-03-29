F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Director Purchases $105,720.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) Director Celina J. Wang Doka purchased 3,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $105,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,635. This represents a 16.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FG opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

