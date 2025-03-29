Oil Stocks To Follow Today – March 26th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, and Trane Technologies are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are the shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the energy sector, and their performance is often sensitive to fluctuations in oil prices, geopolitical events, and changes in global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,911,921. The firm has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,503,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,730. The firm has a market cap of $295.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.01.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $21.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $840.07. 677,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $964.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $985.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.84. 1,231,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $286.32 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.25.

