Best Hydrogen Stocks To Research – March 26th

Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP, Linde, and TotalEnergies are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, research, and development of hydrogen technologies, including its generation, storage, and application in fuel cells. These stocks are often seen as a part of the emerging clean energy sector, representing businesses that aim to capitalize on hydrogen’s potential to serve as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.16. 6,876,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,911,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $512.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. 5,662,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,695. The stock has a market cap of $220.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. 6,700,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 430.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. BP has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.37. 438,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.19.

TotalEnergies (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

NYSE:TTE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.31. 1,734,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,532. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

