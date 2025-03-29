Top Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – March 26th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares of companies that create, distribute, or facilitate digital content and communications. These include firms involved in areas such as streaming services, online advertising, social networking, and digital publishing, reflecting investor confidence in the growth and innovation within the digital media landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.99. 7,763,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,008,371. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $315.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, reaching $398.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,163. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $374.50 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.70 and its 200 day moving average is $472.75. The stock has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.15. 544,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.12.

