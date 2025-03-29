Top Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – March 27th

GameStop, Walmart, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to shares in companies that primarily operate in the buying and selling of goods and services through online platforms. These stocks represent firms that leverage digital technologies to facilitate transactions, often experiencing dynamic growth and volatility driven by consumer trends and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $6.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 73,422,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,769,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21 and a beta of -0.29.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.04. 10,772,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,035,248. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $689.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.01. 1,489,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,739. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

