LPL Financial LLC Acquires 195,414 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $41,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period.

Shares of EDOW stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

