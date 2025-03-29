Promising Music Stocks To Research – March 27th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily in the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, and other music-related enterprises. Investors in music stocks look to capitalize on trends in consumer behavior, technological advances, and cultural shifts that impact the profitability and growth of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $223.39. 16,248,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,341,933. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.85. 15,708,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,364,749. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.91 and its 200-day moving average is $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,597,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,921. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $323.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

