Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $75,000 Investment in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGHC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Super Group by 141.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 157,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Super Group by 106.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Super Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Super Group Stock Down 1.7 %

SGHC opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Super Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Super Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

