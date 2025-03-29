Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,099,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,484 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,090,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 115.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 2,898,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,551,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,863,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 249,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.35. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

