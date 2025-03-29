Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $149,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.68 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $735.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.98.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -60.95%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.